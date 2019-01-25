Thackeray Box Office: Apart from Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, this week’s another intriguing movie Thackeray, has arrived in the theatres. Thackeray features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of Shivsena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. With a decent hype built due to political content, the movie might emerge the biggest opener for the actor.

Let’s take a look at the highest opening movies featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as main lead:

Gangs Of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin’s act of Faizal Khan took this Anurag Kashyap’s power-packed movie to the cult level. The movie took a decent start and later shown growth with the positive word-of-mouth. Gangs Of Wasseypur collected 2.80 crores on its opening day and stands as the highest opener for the actor.

Freaky Ali

After delivering a string of dark roles, Nawaz surprised everyone with his sense of humour and romantic side in light-hearted Freaky Ali. The movie managed a fair start by raking 2.55 crores on the first day.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

The action-crime drama featured Nawaz as a sharpshooter Babu Bihari. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz took a slow start with 2.05 crores coming in on the first day.

Manjhi – The Mountain Man

The biographical drama featured the actor in the titular role of Dashrath Manjhi. Manjhi has gown down as one of the best performances of Nawaz. The movie took a slow start of 1.40 crores due to its offbeat genre.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Raman Raghav 2.0 was loosely based on the serial killer Raman Raghav. In the movie, Nawaz essayed the role of serial killer Ramanna. It managed a dismal start of 1.36 crores.

Now with the favourable reviews coming its way, Thackeray has high chance to emerge the highest opener for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

