Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Will It Be Ajay Devgn’s 5th Consecutive Film In The 100 Crore Club?

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol’s period drama has finally hit the big screens today. The pre-release buzz for the movie has been impressive, and as far as the morning shows are concerned, the occupancy lied in 30-35%, which is a decent start. Facing a competition from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, will Tanhaji manage to be Ajay Devgn’s 5th film in the 100-crore club?

From Golmaal Again to De De Pyaar De – check out Ajay Devgn’s back to back 100 crore films below:

Golmaal Again:

The fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise hit the theatre screens after almost 5 years, and fans couldn’t ask for more. Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade amongst others, the comedy drama turned out to be a major super-hit at the box office with lifetime of 205.72 crores, and began the lucky charm era for the actor.

Raid:

This Raj Kumar Gupta’s crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz was loved bty the audiences. Despite starting on a fair note, the film remained strong enough at box office run and striked. Raid collected 101.54 crores in its overall box office journey.

Total Dhamaal

Another Devgn starrer which received mixed response from the critics. However, the star pull of the actor along with the stellar cast including Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor amongst others remained beneficial enough for this Indra Kumar directorial to become a plus affair at the box office. It earned a total of 154.30 crores.

De De Pyaar De

The age difference between Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in the film remained to be a trending topic of discussion. While Tabu delivered an impressive performance as a wife, Rakul’s glamorous looks pulled the audiences to the theatre screens too. De De Pyaar De continued the successive 100 crore club project with a little mark, as it earned 102.40 crores.

Compared to the 4 films above, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a total match, starting from its pre-release buzz, to the appreciable promos and the star pull. Only time will tell, whether that happens or not, but everything looks so far, so good.

