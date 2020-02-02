Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Jumps Again & Crosses The Lifetime Business Of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showed a big jump again at the box office on 4th Saturday and collected 4.48 crores. The collections on Friday were 2.77 crores and just when it looked like the film is coming down, it picked up again.

The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led film has collected 245.12 crores in 23 days which is huge. It has also crossed the lifetime business of Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores) to become Bollywood’s 2nd highest January grosser of All Time. The film is only behind Padmaavat which released on Republic Day period in 2018 and collected 300 crores + at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, by crossing Uri: The Surgical Strike, Tanhaji has become 12th Highest Hindi grosser and 11th highest Bollywood grosser of all-time. The film is now only behind films like Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Sultan, Padmaavat, Dhoom 3 & Kabir Singh. While the film is all set to enter the 250 crores club today, it will be interesting to see if it can cross the lifetime business of Kabir Singh & Dhoom 3 before ending its run.

Saif Ali Khan is over the moon with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

“So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless Om Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!” Saif said.

