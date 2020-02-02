WHAT! Salman Khan To Soon Be Bollywood’s Indiana Jones?

Salman Khan has been a superhero in itself as far as the box office numbers are considered. But, him as Bollywood’s Indiana Jones, how’s that for a thought? He has been ruling the BO game over the years now and is currently prepping for Prabhudheva’s remake of Outlaws titled as Radhe.

Rumours are, Bhai is all set to be Bollywood’s Indiana Jones and here’s a source close to Mid-Day reporting the same, “Salman Khan’ss team is using the popular action hero [only] as a reference point. The film will be inspired by the original, but it’s not a direct adaptation.”

The source also adds, “Several characteristics will be changed. There is a conscious effort to not replicate any of Salman’s trademark characters—Chulbul Pandey [Dabangg] or Tiger [Tiger Zinda Hai],” adds the source. The hero leads a dual life, explains the sources and says, “He leads an exciting parallel life, which is a way to escape the dullness of his own existence. But the daddy-issues of the original character will be retained.”

According to reports, Salman has been shooting in Goa for his next release, Radhe. Salman will be seen playing a cop again in Radhe, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop, and the recent Dabangg 3, where he essayed his popular avatar of Inspector Chulbul Pandey. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

