Sara Ali Khan On Nepotism: “I Didn’t Choose To Be Saif & Amrita’s Daughter Though…”

Ever since Kangana Ranaut sparked the nepotism debate in the industry, several actors and star kids have voiced their opinions about the same. The latest actress to join the debate is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan. And while her take on the much-hyped nepotism issue is quite different from the rest, we are mighty impressed by it.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath was lauded by the critics and audience alike for her acting chops in the film. Sara was next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and will soon see another release with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

And now, opening up about her take on nepotism, Sara has said that though she is very proud of being the daughter of actors like Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she never really choose to be their daughter or who her parents would be for that matter!

Speaking to Pinkvilla in her latest interaction, Sara has been quoted saying, “Yes, I do have the advantages but what am I doing with that if I sit here getting pressurized. I didn’t choose to be Saif and Amrita’s daughter, even though I’m really proud I’m. Everyone has their own journey and the audience is extremely smart. At the end, if you have it, you will make it. If you don’t, you won’t. Every day has different starting points but it’s all about how you grow.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal 2 features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is slated to release on the 14th of February, 2020.

