KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Video With Daughter Ayra & It Will Make You Go ‘Awww!’

Kannada superstar Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit need no introduction. The KGF star and his wife who is one of the most admired couples in the Kannada film industry never fails to make heads turn with adorable pictures and videos featuring them and their one-year-old daughter Ayra.

Radhika who shares over a whopping one million followers on her Instagram handle had yesterday everyone go ‘Awww!’ with a cute and adorable video featuring her daughter.

Radhika shared a video where she is seen cutting nails of Ayra, and the little munchkin is all-smiles. Radhika assured that the nail cutting session is done in a joyful way with love and lots pampering so that it can be less stressful for Ayra.

The actress shared the video along with a caption that read: “Most of u were requesting a video of Ayra coz it had been a long time since I’d shared anything, thought I’ll share this Nail cutting session with Ayra!! 😃 (she was much younger here!! )”

Talking about Yash, the actor is busy these days filming final portions of the much-awaited KGF 2.

The Yash starrer has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. The action thriller also has Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, and the gorgeous Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty as its leading ladies.

KGF: Chapter 2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel, and it is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

The film will hit big screens in Monsoon in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

