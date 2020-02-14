Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 35: Has Blockbuster Collections After Five Weeks

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: After playing in theatres for five weeks, has collected 269.93 crores at the box office. The fifth week of the film was superb as well with more than 10 crores coming in. If the biggest of the films gain such numbers in the third week, it is considered good enough and here the Om Raut directed film has managed that in the fifth week running.

Today again the film will be good due to Valentine’s Day (unofficial) partial holiday while Saturday and Sunday should see usual growth. Of course Love Aaj Kal would be a major choice of the audiences, and that too by a distance. Still, footfalls would continue to trickle in for the Ajay Devgn starrer this week as well and that should bring in around 4-5 crores more in the sixth week.

By the time the film is through with its 50 days run in a couple of weeks from now, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would have touched the 280 crores milestone and also hit the end of its very successful run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

