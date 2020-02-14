Sana Khan EXPOSES Melvin Louis Yet Again, Shares Private Screenshots Surrounding Cheating Allegations

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan is currently grabbing eyeballs because of her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis. The beauty recently revealed that Louis cheated on her multiple times which even led her to depression, and she finally decided to call it quits. Even Industry members including Mahhi Vij, Varun Sood, Sambhavna Seth amongst others came forward to land their support.

However, twist in the turn came in when Melvin, on the other hand, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram, which read, “TruthWillPrevail”. Now, Sana Khan has come forward to share a couple of screenshots where her unknown people are coming forward to tell tales from the time they saw the reputed choreographer getting cozy with different women at different places.

This comes in as a major shock as their private scenario is no more intimate. One of the screenshots shared by Sana on her Instagram stories reads, “Good thing happen to you was leaving Melvin he is a compulsive cheater. He even cheated with ***** good that you left him and he didn’t make a fool out of you. He has done that with so many Lokhandwala girls. Don’t feel bad when you selected him, I was like wow has Sana lost her brains to have Melvin as her boyfriend? I used to pity you that time”

Another screenshot read, “Well you should be strong enough girl.. I don’t know If I should say this but 3 months back I saw Melvin with another girl at Infinity, Andheri. I think they were watching movie together and it very much looked like a couple.. and my sister was telling me isn’t he dating Sana”

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Sana has also shared a meme demeaning Melvin which reads, “When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend”. She has captioned the image as, “When the world was right Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya”

