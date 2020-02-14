Bhoot Actor Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Strangest Fear & Scariest Thing About Stardom

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. After Uri, the actor will be seen on the big screen in this horror flick which is helmed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh. The trailer and the promos have received a good response and fans can’t wait to see Vicky scaring the sh*t out of them in the cinema halls.

Yesterday, during a media interaction, the Sanju actor was asked about his strangest fear. The actor said, “I have this fear, that one fine day I’ll get up and I won’t know how to act. I wonder what I will do. But I fear that one day I’ll go on set and for no logical reason, I wouldn’t know what to do after action. I’ve this strange, imagined fear.”

Vicky Kaushal’s journey in Bollywood is quite inspiring. With this acting and talent, the actor managed to carve a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry and he’s getting a chance to work with some amazing filmmakers. When asked what is the scariest thing about stardom, the Uri actor said, “Stardom gets scary when it goes into your head and under your feet. When stardom gets in your head, a gap develops between your feet and the ground… When you wake up in the morning with your mother scolding you, you become normal.”

When asked what keeps his feet on the ground, the actor answered, “I stay with my family, have some beautiful set of friends who aren’t from the industry. They’re proud of my journey and for them, I’m still the old Vicky Kaushal of college.”

Meanwhile, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan and it will hit the screens on February 21, 2020. It is clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

