Malang Box Office Day 7: Collects Same As Wednesday!

Malang Box Office Day 7: It did reasonably well in its first week as 39.65 crores came in. Before the release, this numbers seemed like the lifetime total on the cards and hence what has been accumulated so far is actually good enough.

On Thursday, the film was ultra stable as 3.20 crores came in. This is pretty much the same as Wednesday numbers of 3.25 crores. Right through the week, the film has stayed in 3-4 crores range and that signifies good enough trending.

The film has entered the second week at 1100 screens and that is decent enough showcasing for the Mohit Suri directed film. The capacity is there and its all about how much of a hold does the film manage to enjoy in the second weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

