EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Target Audience Is People Who Are Homophobic

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are all set to make us fall in love with their love story in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The duo will be playing homos**ual characters in the film who have to fight with their families and society for acceptance of their relationship and to tell them that falling in love with the person of the same s*x is natural and normal.

The trailer and the songs so far have received a great response from the audience. The moviegoers are excited to see the fresh pair of Ayushmann-Jitendra on the big screen. In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar what was the reaction given by their gay friends to the trailer and the fact that they are being represented on the big screen.

The Bala actor said, “They are all positive reactions. They are really proud of this step and this film. Especially the last song that came out ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’. It’s really warm and it shows the beautiful chemistry between the two boys. The target audience of this film is those people who are homophobic, not those who already are with the LGBTQ community.”

Jitendra Kumar shared, “The reactions are very positive. Generally, when a film on homos**uality comes out, there is a bit awkwardness between the friends. This time the warmth is quite different and one of the biggest reasons is Ayushmann. He has built acceptability for himself among the audience because of the kind of films he is doing.”

Watch the video below:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!