Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty’s Cute Videos On Tik Tok Will Get You In The Valentine’s Day Mood

Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty have taken the digital route to mark Valentine’s Day this year.

Shilpa Shetty’s acting is on point in Valentine’s Day 2020 video that she has posted on TikTok. Getting all mushy, she is seen with husband Raj Kundra in the video, even as the reprise version of the hit “Kabir Singh” song, “Teri ban jaungi”, plays in the background.

Shilpa captioned her video: “Dil ko jodo. Todo mat. My valentine forever @therajkundra #valentinesday2020 #love #pyar #fyp #trending.”

Madhuri Dixit was also in a filmy mood, although she didn’t sing or dance or bring hubby Sriram Nene along. She started the video with a simple Valentine’s Day wish and went on mouthing the popular dialogue from her 1997 blockbuster “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

Well, she twisted the dialogue a bit to suit all the singles out there.

She said: “Kahin na kahin, koi na koi aapke liye bana hai… aur kabhi na kabhi aap usse zaroor miloge.”



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!