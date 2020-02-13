After Confirming Her Break Up WIth Melvin Louis, Sana Khan Compares Him With A Waiter

Sana Khan shocked everyone yesterday when she announced her breakup with her choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis. The actress shared a snippet of a leading newspaper on her social media page that revealed that Melvin was cheating on the Jai Ho actress. Sana talked about how she felt dejected and depressed after realizing what Melvin had done.

But being the smart-wit, bright and savage actress that she is, Sana soon decided to give it back to Melvin in the sassiest way possible. She shared an old meme on Instagram and mocked her ex in a very subtle way. Sana compared the choreographer to a waiter and claims that even a waiter looks better than him.

The picture has Sana holding a burger while she looks away with love in her eyes. The meme read, “When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend.” Sharing it on her social media, Sana wrote, “When the world was right…Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya”

During her interview with TOI, Sana Khan revealed, “I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something.”

She added, “Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That’s when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it’s not right on my part to reveal her name.”

Earlier, reports were also doing the rounds that the ex Bigg Boss contestant was also tired of her beau’s abusive behaviour, and often conducted violence on her.

