Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Will Kartik Aaryan Beat Shah Rukh Khan To Gift Imtiaz Ali The Biggest Opening?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: After a gap of almost more than two and a half years, Imtiaz Ali is back in a director’s role with Love Aaj Kal. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the film is a reboot to Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009. Catering mainly to youths, the romantic drama is all set to reap the benefit of being a Valentine’s day release.

Till now, Love Aaj Kal has been successful in creating a good awareness about its release. The buzz around Kartik, Sara’s off-screen bond, pictures from the shoot, songs and other factors have worked really great in garnering maximum hype for the film. All such positivity is sure shot to help this Valentine release to clock some impressive numbers. Also, not to forget the ever-increasing fan following of Kartik owing to back to back successes like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

While Love Aaj Kal is all set to be the highest opener for Kartik Aaryan, the film might also emerge as the biggest starter for Imtiaz Ali. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal pulled off the biggest opening under Ali’s credit by clocking 15.25 crores on the first day. Going by last Valentine release’s track record, Gully Boy made 19.40 crores and if everything including critics’ reviews and word-of-mouth works in the favour, Love Aaj Kal also has high chances of crossing 15 crore mark.

