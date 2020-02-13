Hina Khan’s White Pantsuit Makes For Classic Office Party Attire; Take Notes!

Hina Khan is currently enjoying back to back successes, not just in the Television world, but also Bollywood and the digital space. Recently, her Vikram Bhatt helmed psychological thriller ‘Hacked‘ hit the theatre screens, and received rave reviews from fans. What’s grabbing eyeballs is her latest white pantsuit look and we can’t get enough of it!

Hina, a few hours ago, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her shoot as she dons a white pantsuit attire. The beauty wore a classy pure white blazer that had silver traditional detailing all over it, with a single button tie around the bust. She complimented it with high waist pants and light-pink pumps. A section around her naval remained visible and we love how she’s made her look minimal, yet out of the box.

For accessory, the Kausautii Zindagii Kay actress wore golden rings, along with a matching three-layered neckpiece. With middle-parted slicked-back hair, the look was highlighted as she wore wine shade lipstick and had filled-in brows, shimmery eyeshadow with loads of mascara and minimal blush. A little highlighter gave her look the perfect finish. One could also notice her white nail paint which further gave her an edgy look.

Check out Hina Khan’s complete look below:

Well, this is not the first time that the beauty has given us ultimate fashion notes. Every now and then, Hina comes up with looks that leave us awestruck, and we wouldn’t shy away from accepting that the beauty has a blissful Instagram feed.

Hina Khan, on the professional front, made her Bollywood debut with Hacked alongside TV actor Rohan Shah. The film clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani’s Malang.

The actress was also seen making her digital debut with Damaged 2 last month.

