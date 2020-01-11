Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: The Audience Declares Their Love For Tanaji Malusare!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is doing really good business at the Box Office. Thanks to good word of mouth and 3D release, the film managed a Day 1 number of 15.10 crores.

But it’s Day 2 when the film has pressed the accelerator. Normally, mass appealing films don’t show much growth on Saturday but Tanhaji didn’t collect up to its potential on Day 1 and hence did that recovery on Day 2.

Ever since the morning shows started, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a promising big day. Even the advance booking trends for the whole day were impressive. Mumbai & Pune were obviously excellent but it was territories like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and others which showed really good jump.

As per early trends, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has easily breached the 20 crores mark on Day 2 and the numbers can be in 21-23 crores range. This takes the total business to 36-38 crores range which means a 60 crores mark for the first weekend will be an easy task. The real task from here will be crossing the 65 crores mark in 1st weekend and then hitting 100 crores mark by the end of the first week

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has shown a very good trend so far and we just hope the trend continues. The film has a benefit of an extra week because there’s no major release on Dec 17. If all goes well, Tanhaji can put up a really strong lifetime total.

