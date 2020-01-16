Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets His 3rd Fastest 100 Crore Grosser

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has performed extremely well at the Box Office in its first 6 days. The film has been received very well by the audience and that’s why it generated a very good weekend and is doing even better on weekdays.

The film has been benefitted by the Makar Sankranti holiday period too and that’s why it collected 13.75 crores on Monday, 15.28 crores on Tuesday and 16.72 crores on Wednesday.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected 107.68 crores in just 6 days which is a feat that not many films have achieved. Also, it has become one of the fastest 100 crores grossers for Ajay Devgn who earlier had nine 100 crores grossers in his kitty and one 200 crores grosser too.

Let’s have a look at the fastest 100 crores grossers of Ajay Devgn and where does Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stands in the list:

1) Golmaal Again – 4 Days

2) Singham Returns – 5 Days

3) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 6 Days

4) Total Dhamaal – 9 Days

5) Son Of Sardaar – 16 Days

Meanwhile, after Uttar Pradesh, the film has been declared tax-free in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office announced the same on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

