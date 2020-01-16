Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Singh Reunite With Luv Ranjan! Is Pyaar Ka Punchanama 3 On The Cards?

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh’s camaraderie has always worked at the box office. The two were first seen together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which worked really well for them. Their next collaboration – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also a massive hit and now it looks like the two are all set to reunite for yet another Luv Ranjan film.

According to reports, Kartik and Sunny were spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s place to discuss their next project. The three had sat down to talk about the possible ideas that the three can work upon together. From what we hear, the next film that Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh will work on will be either Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 or a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Earlier, it was reported that Kartik was upset with Ranjan for favouring all the industry biggies to cast in his films. But now it looks like the duo has sorted out all the issues and are looking forward to working together on a film. An official announcement about the same will also ve made soon.

Luv Ranjan had already dropped a hint about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 happening earlier but when it will happen actually is still a mystery. Speaking about the same, Ranjan said, “If you ask me whether I want to do part three then yes it is a franchise which has been popular and there is a scope for the third film. So we wish to do it but I have no scripts for it as of now. But in future, we would want to do it.”

Nushrat Bharucha, who has been a part of both the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also spilt the beans about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. She said, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 is more than exciting for me because I was told the third installment will be from the girl’s point of view. So, finally, I will have redemption and I will have revenge that was said to me.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!