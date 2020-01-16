Kalki Koechlin On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap: “May Be I Was Very Young & He Was Much Older”

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap tied the knot in 2011 after dating for nearly 3 years. Though their marriage was short-lived and the couple got formally divorced in 2015, they are still on friendly terms with each other. Kalki is currently expecting her baby soon with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Ask her how she still manages to be friends with her former husband; Kalki says everything between the two has transpired very organically. Kalki also said that they have not reached this equation overnight. It was a time-consuming effort.

Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan in her talk What Women Want, Kalki said, “It just sort of happened organically. It took time. We did take a lot of time apart in the beginning. But ultimately, I think we have respect for each other’s work. You can still love a person and not be able to live with them, and I think we were both able to recognize that.”

The Gully Boy actress further went on to say that a lot of how your relationship is with another person is about the timing of a lot of external factors. “I feel sometimes, you are both just on very different time zones. Like, maybe I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn’t correct. We wanted different things at that point. I think that makes a big difference.”

Kalki also revealed that when she broke the news of her pregnancy, she got a very warm welcome to the parents club by Anurag. For those of you unaware, Anurag is a father to 19-year-old daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.

On the professional front, Kalki was last seen in the horror web series Bhram by ZEE 5.

