Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a dream run at the box office and crossed the 100 crore mark in the first 6 days itself. Courtesy to its collections, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index Ajay, was credited with 100 points and now, director Om Raut has got his first 100 points in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index.

Om Raut who has marked his directorial debut with Tanhaji has hit the ball out of the park by making an entry in Directors’ Power Index. With 100 points under kitty and film’s collection standing at 107.68 crores, Om Raut has surpassed 13 filmmakers in the list including Sriram Raghavan, Advait Chandan, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn and others.

Tanhaji Box Office: Om Raut Debuts In Directors' Power Index; Goes Past Sriram Raghavan & 12 Other Filmmakers
Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Prabhudheva200200
Farhad Samji
100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Amar Kaushik200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Raj Mehta100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Sajid Samji100100
Om Raut100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

With the film expected to enter into 200 crore club, Om Raut to see a further rise in the list.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020 alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Ajay Devgn’s period drama clashed with Deepika Padukone-starrer “Chhapaak”. He underplayed any question of a clash at the box-office saying that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.

Ajay Devgn was interacting with the media at a special screening of “Tanhaji” for school children on Friday in Mumbai. He was present at the event with along with co-actor Sharad Kelkar.

Two days after Deepika visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob, a controversy erupted with #boycottchhapaak trending on Twitter. Many including Ramesh Biduri — BJP MP from South Delhi — asked people to boycott “Chhapaak” and watch “Tanhaji” instead.

