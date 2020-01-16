Tanhaji Box Office: Om Raut Debuts In Directors’ Power Index; Goes Past Sriram Raghavan & 12 Other Filmmakers

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a dream run at the box office and crossed the 100 crore mark in the first 6 days itself. Courtesy to its collections, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index Ajay, was credited with 100 points and now, director Om Raut has got his first 100 points in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index.
Om Raut who has marked his directorial debut with Tanhaji has hit the ball out of the park by making an entry in Directors’ Power Index. With 100 points under kitty and film’s collection standing at 107.68 crores, Om Raut has surpassed 13 filmmakers in the list including Sriram Raghavan, Advait Chandan, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn and others.
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Prabhudheva
|200
|200
|Farhad Samji
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Amar Kaushik
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Raj Mehta
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Sajid Samji
|100
|100
|Om Raut
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
With the film expected to enter into 200 crore club, Om Raut to see a further rise in the list.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020 alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.
Meanwhile, actor-producer Ajay Devgn’s period drama clashed with Deepika Padukone-starrer “Chhapaak”. He underplayed any question of a clash at the box-office saying that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.
Ajay Devgn was interacting with the media at a special screening of “Tanhaji” for school children on Friday in Mumbai. He was present at the event with along with co-actor Sharad Kelkar.
Two days after Deepika visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob, a controversy erupted with #boycottchhapaak trending on Twitter. Many including Ramesh Biduri — BJP MP from South Delhi — asked people to boycott “Chhapaak” and watch “Tanhaji” instead.
