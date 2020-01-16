Tanhaji Box Office: Om Raut Debuts In Directors’ Power Index; Goes Past Sriram Raghavan & 12 Other Filmmakers

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a dream run at the box office and crossed the 100 crore mark in the first 6 days itself. Courtesy to its collections, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index Ajay, was credited with 100 points and now, director Om Raut has got his first 100 points in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index.

Om Raut who has marked his directorial debut with Tanhaji has hit the ball out of the park by making an entry in Directors’ Power Index. With 100 points under kitty and film’s collection standing at 107.68 crores, Om Raut has surpassed 13 filmmakers in the list including Sriram Raghavan, Advait Chandan, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn and others.

Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Siddharth Anand 100 300 400 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Prabhudheva 200 200 Farhad Samji

100 200 300 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Amar Kaushik 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Raj Mehta 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Sajid Samji 100 100 Om Raut 100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

With the film expected to enter into 200 crore club, Om Raut to see a further rise in the list.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020 alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Ajay Devgn’s period drama clashed with Deepika Padukone-starrer “Chhapaak”. He underplayed any question of a clash at the box-office saying that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.

Ajay Devgn was interacting with the media at a special screening of “Tanhaji” for school children on Friday in Mumbai. He was present at the event with along with co-actor Sharad Kelkar.

Two days after Deepika visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob, a controversy erupted with #boycottchhapaak trending on Twitter. Many including Ramesh Biduri — BJP MP from South Delhi — asked people to boycott “Chhapaak” and watch “Tanhaji” instead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!