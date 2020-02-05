Tanhaji Box Office: Here’s How Much Returns This Ajay Devgn’s Film Has Made Till Now!

Tanhaji Box Office: Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been through a tremendous journey at the ticket windows and is continuing to pull off some record numbers in its 4th week too. The period drama has already done a business of 255.77 crores in India alone and has turned out to be the first mega-success of 2020.

With its total collection of 255.77 crores till now, Tanhaji has made a profit of 104.61% with an ROI (Return On Investment) of 130.77 crores. The film is made on an estimated cost of 125 crores. Generally, Bollywood films made at such a huge cost end up attaining a ‘Plus’ verdict but this Ajay Devgn starrer has emerged as a record breaker of all sorts.

Check out the profitable list of 2020:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 125.00 255.77 130.77 104.61*

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the first outing of the year to make its place in the list, other films like Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D have performed way below the expectations.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in key roles. It released on 10th January 2020.

Till now, i.e. in 26 days of its run, Tanhaji has made 336.80 crores globally and surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike’s collection of 335.99 crores.

The film chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s subedar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army to save the Sinhagad fort.

