Tanhaji Box Office Day 13 Advance Booking: Still Showcasing An Impressive Performance!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is living up to all the pre-release buzz it enjoyed or one could say, it has simply surpassed all the expectations. It is doing wonders at the ticket windows just like Uri: The Surgical Strike pulled it off last year.

While the morning occupancy suggests another good day is on the cards, let’s see how the advance ticket sale is contributing for day 13:

Mumbai

Hindi 3D shows are still running brilliantly as around 25% shows are almost on the verge of becoming houseful with just front rows remaining to be sold out. 2D shows for Hindi are slightly lower than that of 3D but still good enough with 20-23% shows filling fast. Marathi 3D and 2D shows are all blank as of now.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region has gone down a bit as around 5% shows are filling fast in the 3D version. In the 2D version, a few countable number of shows are with full to almost full occupancy.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, 3D version is showing around 5% shows in filling fast mode and 2D is all green (seats available).

Hyderabad

Hyderabad too is on the similar lines that of Bengaluru for 3D version and 2D version is all blank.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is still running good for this period drama with Hindi 2D version showing 7-10% filling fast shows, while around 25% filling fast shows for 3D. The shows for Marathi version are limited but are fetching tremendous footfalls in advance booking with 3D versions showing 60% shows filling fast and 50% in 2D version.

Kolkata is all green. Chennai is showing few shows with full to almost full occupancy.

