Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan has been quite a force at the Box Office ever since his debut in 2012. Among the total 12 films which he has done so far, only 2 have disappointed at the Box Office and 1 among them is still his highest opener of all time.

As Varun Dhawan along with Shraddha Kapoor gears up for his 1st big release of 2020 i.e Street Dancer 3D, the trade is expecting another success from him. The first step for a Box Office success is obviously a good opening and hence Street Dancer 3D will be expected to bring in a good amount of footfalls on Day 1.

So far, Varun Dhawan’s biggest opener is Kalank which collected 21.60 crores on Day 1 and the least opener is Badlapur which took an opening of 7 crores. It will be interesting to see where Street Dancer 3D will stand among the Top 10 openers of Varun Dhawan so far. Have a look at the list of Top 10 openers of Varun below:

Kalank – 21.60 crores

Dilwale – 21 crores

Judwaa 2 – 16.10 crores

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – 14.3 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores

Dishoom – 11.05 crores

Student of the Year – 9.25 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya – 9 crores

Sui Dhaaga – 8.30 crores

Badlapur – 7 crores

It won’t be an easy task for the film to take a big opening because on one side it will face competition from already successfully running Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and on the other side it’s clashing with Panga starring Kangana Ranaut & Jassie Gill. Directed by Remo D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on Jan 24.

