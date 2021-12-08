Tadap Box Office Day 5: Sajid Nadiadwala's Romantic Drama Has A Fair Tuesday

Sajid Nadiadwala produced Tadap had a fair Tuesday as 2 crores* more came in. Monday was 2.25 crores so in that sense, the romantic action drama has maintained decently. The film is still holding well when compared to Friday opening of 4.05 crores and as long as Wednesday and Thursday stay over the 1.5 crores mark, it would be fair indeed for Tadap.

Advertisement

So far, the film has collected 17.77 crores* and the next immediate milestone for the film is 20 crores, which should be surpassed before the close of the first week. Post that it would all about how much trickles in for the film post the arrival of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor film is more of a multiplex affair so it won’t eat into the business of Tadap. However, for that, the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer would need to maintain steady collections right through the current week so that there is a hold in the second weekend.

Advertisement

If not for the pandemic, the Milan Luthria directed film would have done even better since currently, audience inclination seems to be towards event affairs, case in point being Sooryavanshi. Tadap did carry a potential to be a 50 crores affair but for now, would have to settle around the 30 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Rohit Shetty To Reportedly Skip Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Wedding & Here’s The Reason Behind It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube