Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 32: Stays Stable On 5th Monday!

Sooryavanshi is continuing to show some holds despite Tadap and Antim – The Final Truth playing in theatres as well. The boost that it got on Sunday with 99 lakhs coming in is really helping it out as the follow-through can well be seen on the weekdays too. On Monday, the film brought in 24 lakhs more, which is good considering the fact that Friday was 36 lakhs.

On the limited count of single screens as well as multiplexes where the Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty film is playing, audiences are continuing to trickle in. Of course, the numbers are on the lower side but one needs to also see that this is the fifth week running and not many movies in the past have seen even this quantum of footfalls when the movie is this far in theatres.

The total of the action entertainer has already reached 193.60 crores now and slowly but steadily the film is marching towards the 195 crores milestone. Sooryavanshi would stay in circulation for a couple of more weeks at least and that would allow it to be the first film since Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior to enjoy a 50-day run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

