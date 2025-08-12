It’s been a month since the theatrical release of James Gunn’s Superman, and the reboot is currently the seventh-highest-grossing movie of 2025 worldwide. With an impressive global haul of nearly $580 million, the David Corenswet-led superhero flick is now trailing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning by just about $16 million.

Backed by strong reviews, with an 83% critics’ score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Superman has already outperformed several popular 2025 releases, including Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners. And now, the film is all set to fly past a widely admired blockbuster starring Will Smith. Curious to know which one? Keep reading.

Superman Set To Outgross This Will Smith Blockbuster

That movie is none other than the 2007 action-horror I Am Legend, starring Will Smith in the lead role. Made on a budget of $150 million, the film grossed over $585 million globally. According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office.

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $331.4 million

International: $247.8 million

Worldwide: $579.2 million

I Am Legend – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $256.4 million

International: $329.1 million

Worldwide: $585.5 million

Currently, Superman is trailing I Am Legend’s worldwide total by just about $6.3 million. Given its ongoing momentum, the superhero reboot is expected to overtake Will Smith’s post-apocalyptic hit in the coming days.

Can Superman Outgross Will Smith’s Two Superhero Hits?

Will Smith has starred in two superhero films – Hancock (2008) and Suicide Squad (2016), which grossed over $629 million and $749 million at the global box office. For Superman to outgross them, it would need to add around $50 million to surpass Hancock and about $170 million to top Suicide Squad. Given its current performance, the DCU film could probably overtake Hancock’s global haul, but surpassing Suicide Squad’s worldwide total appears highly unlikely.

What’s Superman All About?

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to balance his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer:

