Following its theatrical release last month, James Gunn’s Superman reboot received strong approval from both critics and audiences, earning an 83% critics’ score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a solid 7.4/10 IMDb rating. On the box office front, the superhero movie has grossed over $597 million globally and is closing in on Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Once it surpasses the $600 million mark, Superman will be well-placed to achieve another milestone: overtaking the lifetime earnings of the 2008 animated blockbuster Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. Here’s a breakdown of how much the superhero film still needs to earn to surpass the popular animated movie:

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $342.4 million

International: $255 million

Worldwide: $597.4 million

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $180 million

International: $423.9 million

Worldwide: $603.9 million

As of now, Superman is trailing Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa by approximately $6.5 million globally. Given its current momentum, it’s only a matter of time before the superhero venture hits this milestone.

Superman Closing In On Another Tom Cruise Blockbuster

In addition to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Superman is also on track to surpass the global earnings of another Tom Cruise film – Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds (2005). The sci-fi action-thriller earned approximately $603.9 million worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo), meaning Superman needs around $6.5 million more to outgross it.

Superman Projected Global Earnings

According to Comic Book Movie, Superman is projected to earn between $605 million and $620 million worldwide. The final numbers are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Had the film not received a digital release a few days ago, its global earnings could have been even higher.

What’s Superman All About

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman Vs F1 Box Office: Which Movie Has Earned A Higher Return Relative To Its Budget So Far?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News