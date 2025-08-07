James Gunn’s Superman reboot hit the big screen on July 11, 2025, and became an instant hit among audiences, in addition to garnering positive reviews from critics. It currently holds an 83% critics’ score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a solid IMDb user rating of 7.5/10.

On the global box office, Superman currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2025, surpassing Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*, among others. As it approaches the lifetime total of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, it’s quickly closing in on the 2023 installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

How Much Superman Needs To Beat Mission: Impossible 7

The Superman reboot is not far behind Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the global box office. Let’s see how much more it needs to earn globally to surpass the acclaimed Mission: Impossible film.

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $320.3 million

International: $239 million

Worldwide: $559.3 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $172.6 million

International: $398.5 million

Worldwide: $571.1 million

Superman is just around $11.8 million away from surpassing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the global box office. Based on current figures, it appears likely that Superman will comfortably close the gap before its theatrical run ends.

Superman Has Outgrossed These Three Mission: Impossible Films

With a global box office total of over $559 million, the Superman reboot has already outgrossed three Mission: Impossible entries so far, according to Box Office Mojo:

Mission: Impossible (1996) – $458 million

Mission: Impossible II (2000) – $546.4 million

Mission: Impossible III (2006) – $399 million

This means Superman is currently behind the remaining five Mission: Impossible films (Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, Fallout, Dead Reckoning Part One, and The Final Reckoning) at the global box office.

What’s Superman All About

Helmed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: How To Train Your Dragon Worldwide Box Office: Flies Past This 1990s Steven Spielberg Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News