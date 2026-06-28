Supergirl North America Box Office: Opening Day Update ( Photo Credit – DC Studios )

Supergirl’s troubles have already begun with a disappointing start at the North American box office on its opening day. The film will have one of the lowest opening weekends among DC movies. Its opening-day gross is even lower than Joker 2, which ended up being a big disaster. The latest DC movie starring Milly Alcock, as reported, has opened at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for further details.

The critics’ ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are not so encouraging, with only 57%. Their collective consensus states, “Millie Alcock brings a swagger to Kara Zor-El that’d make Krypton proud in this otherwise familiar origin story, dawning a promising new hero in the DCU who’s still waiting for an adventure that matches her vigor.” The audience rating is slightly better and above average, standing at 76%, yet not enough to change its troubling fate at the box office.

How much did Supergirl earn on its opening day at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Supergirl collected just $18 million at the box office in North America on its opening day. The movie opened at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie’s opening day gross includes $7.8 million from Thursday previews. It raked in $10.2 million on Friday, opening day sans the previews. It is reportedly the 6th-lowest pure Friday for any DC movie in two decades.

How does it stack up against other comic book releases?

It is more than X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s $14 million and Morbius’s $17.3 million collection. The DC movie’s opening-day gross is lower than Joker 2‘s, which earned $20.3 million in North America and ended up as a big box-office failure. DC’s latest has scored even lower than The Marvels‘ $21.6 million and The Flash‘s $24.2 million opening-day collections.

According to reports, it will fall short of the industry’s $50 million opening weekend projection. Based on current trends, it is projected to earn between $37 million and $42 million on its opening weekend. It has collected just $5.7 million at the overseas box office. The overseas collection has hit $11.1 million cume over 78 markets. The worldwide collection is $29.1 million. It is thus tracking to earn between $62 million and $77 million on its opening weekend worldwide, contrary to the previous $80 million to $90 million global debut projection. Supergirl was released on June 26.

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