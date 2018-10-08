Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 10: Beats 2 More Films In The List Of Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Movies

Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 10: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India has become a hit! The film collected a good 9.20 crore nett in its second weekend, despite the cinema strike in Madhya Pradesh.

Being loved by audiences across the country, the total collection is now at a staggering 71.70 crore nett in India! Here is the complete update :

Second Weekend:

‪Friday – 1.75 crore

‪Saturday – 3.10 crore

‪Sunday – 4.35 crore

2nd Weekend ‪Total – 9.20 crore

‪Grand Total – 71.70 crore

The out and out YRF family entertainer is looking to put up a good lifetime collection with consistent hold on the cards over the weekdays. Sui Dhaaga has crossed Dishoom & Student Of The Year in the list of highest grossing movies of Varun Dhawan. Both of the movies stand at 70 crores. The movie’s next target is Humpty Sharma Ki Duhania which stands at 78 crores. Check out the table:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film’s lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.