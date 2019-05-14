Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: Makes It To The Top 10 Of 2019! Beats Romeo Akbar Walter

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 has recorded a fair number at the Box Office as it earned 44.35 crores nett in first 4 days. The film has now entered the list of Top 10 Bollywood Movies of 2019 and has registered itself on the 9th position.

Directed by Punit Malhotra SOTY 2 surpassed the lifetime business of Thackeray (31.60 crores) and Romeo Akbar Walter (40.75 crores).

The film is now chasing Kalank which did a lifetime business of 80 crores nett at the ticket window. However, the target seems a bit difficult for SOTY 2 considering the lowering trend of the film so far.

The sequel to 2012 Hit film Student Of The Year opened to a decent response at the Box Office on May 10. The reviews were not overwhelming but the collections still managed to jump on Saturday. However, on Sunday the business dropped again due to final IPL finale match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

The film was expected to remain steady on Monday but it saw a big drop of about 55%. The next few days will be really crucial for the film as they will decide how far the film can go from here.

Student Of The Year directed by Karan Johar did a business of 70 crores nett at the Box Office. The film was a Hit at the Box Office and successfully launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

