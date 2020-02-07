Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 14: Has A Low Second Week

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: It had a low second week as only around 14.59 crores more came in. Not that it was surprising as writing was clear on the wall when first weekend growth wasn’t much and then weekdays were on the lower side, albeit stable. Post that the second weekend took further dip and at this stage it was apparent that the film wasn’t holding up well.

Currently, the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer stands at 71.36 crores. This is low for a film with such a star cast and a major budget. For a dance franchise which was a take off on ABCD dance series, this one needed to be big enough to warrant the next instalment. It seems unlikely though that this would happen in quick time.

The film would somehow manage to go past the 75 crores mark but that’s about it. Nonetheless, both Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor can expect far better times ahead as they have Coolie No. 1 and Baaghi 3 coming up next.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

