Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Chennai & Hyderabad Are The Saviours; Mumbai & Pune Still Gripped By Tanhaji Mania

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has finally arrived in cinemas after going through several delays. After getting negative reviews for Race 3, director Remo D’Souza too is back in his forte and the film is enjoying a decent buzz amongst the cine-goers. But is it enough in competing for the competitors in Panga and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Let’s find out.

Take a look at major centres of India to know how Street Dancer 3D is faring in advance booking:

Mumbai

Street Dancer 3D is low in Mumbai with Tanhaji still dominating the screens. Here around 5% shows are with full to almost occupancy in advance booking for 3D version and in 2D version, just a few shows are filling fast. Owing to Varun’s fan following and decent reviews flowing in, the sale is expected to witness a hike.

Delhi-NCR

In the capital and the surrounding region, the buzz is very low as far as advance booking is concerned. It’s all blank in 2D version and in 3D version too, there are just a few shows with very good occupancy.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, around 7-10% shows are filling fast for 3D version and in 2D version, it’s all green (shows with low occupancy).

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the best performing city with highly impressive 42-45% shows of 3D version filling really fast, while the 2D version is decent with around 20% shows filling fast.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

In Pune, Tanhaji is dominating all the other releases and it is affecting Street Dancer 3D too. In the 3D version, there are few shows in filling fast mode and 2D is all blank.

Chennai is good and here too, the 3D version is dominating the advance ticket sale with 23-25% shows with full to almost full occupancy. There are no shows allotted for 2D version across the major multiplexes.

Kolkata is all green for both 2D and 3D version.

