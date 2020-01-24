FRIENDS: Courteney Cox AKA Monica Geller Shares ‘The Last Supper’ Before Taping ‘The Last One’

The much-awaited and anticipated reboot in the history of sitcoms is finally in works. Yes, you read it right; we are talking about show FRIENDS starring Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay.

FRIENDS have been one of the longest-running sitcoms in the history of television and well, it’s still going strong with its repeat-runs. Courteney Cox shared a picture on Instagram of their last supper from the last episode and wrote, “The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends”.

As soon as she shared the picture, Jennifer commented with crying emoticons and commented, “😭😭😭”, Lisa commented, “Awwww😮💕🍩”.

And we are all crying here too. Recently, FRIENDS completed 25 years and we are literally dying for the show’s reboot. Although, Jennifer revealed at The Ellen’s Show that the makers haven’t finalised anything yet but they sure are discussing a reunion for the fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!