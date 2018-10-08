Stree Box Office Collections: Still Minting Money Despite New Releases!

Stree Box Office Collections: The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is not ready to stop at the box office. Stree is in its 6th week and still it’s managing to earn good moolah at the box office. The film has been getting appreciated by the fans and audiences alike.

Despite other releases like AndhaDhun, LoveYatri and Venom, Stree is still managing to hold its fort at the box office to an extent. It has proved that content is the real king today. The year 2018 has been full of surprises and the films with big superstars have failed at the box office. While the films with small scale stars have done wonders at the box office.

Speaking about Stree box office, it stands at the grand total of 129.21 crores. It collected 1.11 crores in its 6th weekend. The film has become the highest profitable of film of 2018 leaving behind Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Not only this, but it has also become the highest grosser film of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor says the audience is more interested in watching a good story rather than a star.

“I don’t think people go to the theatre only to watch a star… rather they watch a story. People are really smart to choose a film by its trailer and there are various avenues of entertainment. Audiences want good content,” Shraddha told IANS.