Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 is off to a fantastic start at the box office. Pre-sales commenced on Friday, and around 17 lakhs had already been added to the kitty. Now, advance bookings in national chains also hint that a storm will arrive on Independence Day. Below are all the details you need!

The Stree sequel will be released on August 15, 2024. It will compete with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar‘s multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein, which also arrive on the same day. But there’s nothing to worry about as the makers have devised a smart strategy and are releasing the horror comedy via limited special shows a day before.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Stree 2 sold 12,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—within 4 hours of commencing pre-sales. These numbers are solely for the big release on August 15, 2024.

As per predictions, the pre-sales of Stree 2 could land somewhere between 1.75-2 lakhs in the top 3 national chains alone. If that happens, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will land among the highest advance booking sales of 2024.

Stree 2 Opening Day Predictions

The trends are phenomenal, and the horror comedy is expected to steal Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein‘s thunder on the opening day. Earlier, an opening of 20 crores was being predicted. But given the upward pace in the graph, it looks like the Amar Kuashik’s directorial could hit the 30 crore mark and go beyond it. There are still four more days to release, so the numbers will only get bigger and better!

More about Stree 2

Amar Kaushik returns to the directorial seat after the massive success of 2018’s Stree. Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Aparshakti Khurana are also reprising their iconic characters.

The horror comedy is the fifth installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

