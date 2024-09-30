The beast has finally been tamed and Stree 2 for the first time seems to have surrendered at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy finally witnessed a dip of almost 76% than the previous day that happened to be a Sunday!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 47

As per the early trends, Amar Kaushik’s film has earned in the range of 0.5 – 0.6 crore on the 47th day, 7th Monday, September 30. The film roared on the 7th Sunday with 2.5 crore coming in but surrendered on the 7th Monday with a massive dip.

After adding 47th day’s collection the film might take the total to 616.1 crore approximately. However, even the 60 lakh that came on the 7th Monday is not a lesser amount considering the competition from Devara and others.

Stree 2 Fails To Beat Other Biggies

On the 47th day, Stree 2 failed to beat Pathaan, Uri, Kantara’s collection for day 47. However, it did surpass Prabhas’s’ Kalki 2898 AD, Gadar 2, 12th Fail, KGF: Chapter 2 and others.

Check out the collection for the 47th day for some of the big-budget films.

Pathaan: 0.80 crore

Kantara Hindi: 0.75 crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 0.74 crore

Stree 2: 0.60 crore (Estimated)

(Estimated) Gadar 2: 0.35 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 0.35 crore

Jawan: 0.25 crore

12th Fail: 0.17 crore

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi): 0.11 crore

Stree 2 Budget & Collection

Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, the film has touched 616 crore net collection in India, registering a net profit of 556 crore and a 926.67% return on investment.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

