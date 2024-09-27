The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has had a stellar 6th week. It became the first Hindi film to cross the 600-crore mark and created history then and there. Let us look at its 43-day box office collection as it faces its most significant competition in the Jr NTR starrer Devara today.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 43

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer movie slightly dipped on Thursday (September 26). It amassed 1.25 crore on Thursday, a drop from its Wednesday and Tuesday collections, wherein it earned 1.30 crore and 1.35 crore, respectively. The total India net collection of the horror-comedy flick is 609.62 crore.

Will Stree 2 Survive The Devara Storm?

Undoubtedly, the horror-comedy flick’s box office collections have become one for the history books. However, one of the most important reasons for the movie’s success was also that it did not face any significant competition at the box office. But the Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara releases today (September 27), and it threatens to be the biggest competition for the movie till now. This competition will mainly be in the South box office and the mass chains. It will be interesting to see whether, in such a scenario, the movie will still be able to breach the 650 crore mark or succumb to the pressure.

Stree 2 On OTT

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has also been made available on the OTT streaming platform Prime Video. However, it is available as an early access. Users will have to pay a rental fee to watch Stree 2. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana.

