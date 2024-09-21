Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 made a smashing entry into the sixth week, courtesy of National Cinema Day. The box office collections exceeded the 5 crore mark, and all eyes were upon how the horror-comedy flick fares on Saturday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 38.

The Stree sequel has been surpassing expectations on every passing day. The momentum is strong, and the greatest fall has been 1.80 crores, a trend even Bollywood biggies fail to witness. The Amar Kaushik‘s directorial has already been declared a super-duper hit affair at the Indian box office. Things have been all the way more exciting in the worldwide arena as it is close to clocking the 850 crore milestone.

Box Office Collection Day 38 (Early Trends)

On the sixth Saturday, Stree 2 maintained a fantastic pace with a routine drop after the bumper collections on National Cinema Day. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film brought in earnings in the range of 3.30-3.50 crores on day 38. This is a drop of around 36-32% compared to 5.20 added on the previous day.