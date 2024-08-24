Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 continues delivering earth-shattering collections at the box office. The horror flick is in its second weekend but enjoying massive benefits with no visible competition at the ticket windows. On the second Saturday, the earnings crossed the 30 crore mark. Below are all the exciting updates you need!

The Stree sequel was released on August 15, 2024. It witnessed a three-way clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on Independence Day. Unfortunately, both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s films tanked within the initial days. There are a few other options, including Deadpool & Wolverine and Laila Majnu‘s re-release, but Amar Kaushik’s directorial continues to dominate the screens, courtesy of the highly favorable word-of-mouth.

Stree 2 Day 10 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has witnessed a massive jump and added box office collections in the range of 31-33 crores on day 10. This is a considerable jump of 60-70% compared to Friday numbers of 19.30 crores.

After nine days of theatrical run, the overall collections will land somewhere between 358.1-360.1 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Stree 2 below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 31-33 crores

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections

In eight days, Stree 2 has crossed the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It currently stands at 455.97 crores. Around 70 crores have been added from the overseas markets so far.

The horror-comedy flick is expected to make its cakewalk entry into the 500 crore club on day 9. We’ll have to wait for the official numbers to find out if that milestone has been unlocked.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

