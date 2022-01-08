Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland enjoyed a terrific run at the box office all across the globe. However, the film has now started to feel the heat of the Covid pandemic as cases are witnessing a huge spike.

Advertisement

The film was released in mid-December and took ticket windows by storm. By taking an earth-shattering start, the film made record-breaking numbers during the weekend. Also, it has become one of the quickest entrants of a $1 billion club globally.

Advertisement

However, as predicted by many, Spider-Man: No Way Home has started to see the effect of Covid’s rise in the US, India, and other parts of the globe. Speaking of the worldwide sum, the film has made $1.39 billion till now, out of which $635.73 million has come from the domestic market. Another $759 million has come from overseas, as per Box Office Mojo.

Speaking of the last few days’ trajectories, on the third Sunday, Spider-Man: No Way Home had made $17.50 million. It dropped on Monday by making $7.9 million. It has come down from it to $3.92 million on Thursday. Clearly, a big dent is seen in numbers. The film will surely touch the $1.5 billion mark, but one can say, it won’t be able to reap its full potential.

Meanwhile, here in India, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the third-highest grosser among Hollywood films, after Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

The film’s unexpected success would have been a cause for celebration, but the shadow of the omicron surge spoiled the party as the Delhi government shut down cinema theatres and several state governments reverted to the 50 percent occupancy rule.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Gehraiyaan New Posters & Release Date Announcement On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube