Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has put a superb performance at the box office. Especially, its Hindi version is a thesis to study for many, which is still running successfully in theatres. However, the film has arrived on OTT in four south Indian languages. Will they hamper the collection of the Hindi version? Let’s discuss it below.

Honestly, there wasn’t a huge pre-release buzz for the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer. Even from the makers, the efforts weren’t seen for promoting the film. However, the film started surprising box office enthusiasts by growing strength to strength during weekdays. One can say that the film has worked on sheer merit and popularity of Allu’s face among Hindi-speaking audiences (thanks to his dubbed films).

After the start of 3.33 crores, one expected Pushpa (Hindi) to hit the 50 crore mark at max, which was still a good feat. However, the film has already made 72.49 crores and many believe that the film might even hit the 100 crore mark. However, it seems that it might face a dent in the collection as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have already hit Amazon Prime Video yesterday.

When the film was announced with a new release date, the second wave of Covid was just ended. As there was uncertainty on how films releasing in theatres will perform, many biggies went on to crack a lucrative deal by making a window between theatrical and OTT release very short, while inking a deal with streaming giants. Pushpa too seems to be under an obligation of such a deal, thus arriving digitally sooner than expected.

There’s a possibility that the makers wouldn’t have imagined the kind of response Pushpa’s Hindi version will get in theatres. Thus, the deal looked like a good one while finalizing it. However, for now, it looks detrimental for the collection as many viewers would watch it with subtitles available for OTT viewing. The same was witnessed when Master premiered on OTT.

The film could have crossed the 100 crore mark by now, if it was released a week or two weeks prior to its original date of 17th December. It could have dominated over Tadap and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and hit the century comfortably. It seems that the makers underestimated the film a big time!

Meanwhile, as of now, Pushpa might miss the 100 crore mark for its Hindi version, with theatres shut down expected in many states amid rise in Covid.

