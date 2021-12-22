Just around the time the country was about to go into Lockdown, Dharma productions announced their new project, and a big one that brought together Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Kharwa.

After a long wait the movie went on floors and wrapped under Shakun Batra’s direction. The makers have now released a teaser of the movie announcing the title ‘Gehraiyaan’ and below is everything you need to know. Don’t forget to vote.

The makers took to the Internet and shared a new teaser of the movie that features Deepika Padukone alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kharwa. The short teaser with a soothing song in the background hints at supreme complexities in the relationships between the lead pair.

While there is love and longing, infidelity also lurks. It is Shakun Batra and his skill of portraying modern relationships. Titled Gehraiyaan, the movie hits Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

