Spider-Man: No Way Home has lived up to all the expectations pinned on it. Despite Covid cases rising across the globe, the film starring Tom Holland has been consistent in pulling off great numbers. Let’s see the latest box office update about this superhero flick.

The film became the first one to hit the $1 billion mark during the pandemic. Now, the film is aiming for $1.5 billion, which would be achieved in just a few days. It is present in theatres for over two weeks now, and the performance has been terrific in both the domestic and international market.

As per the latest update, Spider-Man: No Way Home has done a business of $1.36 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. Out of this staggering amount, the domestic market has contributed a chunk of $609 million. Another $759 million has come from the international market. In the next few days, the film to cross the $1.5 billion mark.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has more potential at the box office, but unfortunately, it might face a big dent in the coming days as Covid restrictions are getting implemented at several places. In fact, a total shutdown of theatres is expected. Let’s hope the situation gets better soon!

Apart from Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and others in key roles. It also brings together the old spideys- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, together with Holland’s superhero.

Here in India, No Way Home is already the third highest-grossing Hollywood film. It stands 197.67 crores* (as per the last update) at the Indian box office, holding a place below Avengers: Endgame (365.50 crores) and Avengers: Infinity War (365.50 crores).

