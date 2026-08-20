Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 21 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram/JioHotstar)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken its 2 crore+ streak at the Indian box office after 20 days. Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is maintaining a healthy hold, after achieving many historic milestones. But where does it stand compared to Avengers: Endgame? Scroll below for the day 21 update!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Collection Day 21

Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is just one day away from completing its third week in India. According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned 1.8 crore on day 21. It saw a 14% drop compared to the Monday of 2.1 crore.

The total earnings in India reach 478.13 crore net. The Marvel superhero flick is now chasing the 500 crore club. It is very close to the target, but the performance during the fourth weekend will largely determine whether it’s possible. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 564.17 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 111.78 crore

Day 16: 3.9 crore

Day 17: 10.4 crore

Day 18: 9.6 crore

Day 19: 2.1 crore

Day 20: 2.55 crore

Day 21: 1.8 crore

Total: 478.13 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day vs Avengers: Endgame

In its lifetime, Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers: Endgame earned 373.22 crore net in India. In comparison, Tom Holland’s film has earned 104.91 crore higher, which is quite impressive!

Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 478.13 crore (21 days) Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 126.94 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Captain Marvel: 84.2 crore Avengers: Age Of Ultron: 76 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 21 Summary

India net: 478.13 crore

India gross: 564.17 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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