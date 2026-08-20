Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken its 2 crore+ streak at the Indian box office after 20 days. Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is maintaining a healthy hold, after achieving many historic milestones. But where does it stand compared to Avengers: Endgame? Scroll below for the day 21 update!
Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Collection Day 21
Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is just one day away from completing its third week in India. According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned 1.8 crore on day 21. It saw a 14% drop compared to the Monday of 2.1 crore.
The total earnings in India reach 478.13 crore net. The Marvel superhero flick is now chasing the 500 crore club. It is very close to the target, but the performance during the fourth weekend will largely determine whether it’s possible. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 564.17 crore.
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Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):
- Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)
- Week 2: 111.78 crore
- Day 16: 3.9 crore
- Day 17: 10.4 crore
- Day 18: 9.6 crore
- Day 19: 2.1 crore
- Day 20: 2.55 crore
- Day 21: 1.8 crore
Total: 478.13 crore
Spider-Man: Brand New Day vs Avengers: Endgame
In its lifetime, Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers: Endgame earned 373.22 crore net in India. In comparison, Tom Holland’s film has earned 104.91 crore higher, which is quite impressive!
Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 478.13 crore (21 days)
- Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore
- Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore
- Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 126.94 crore
- Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore
- Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore
- Captain Marvel: 84.2 crore
- Avengers: Age Of Ultron: 76 crore
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 21 Summary
- India net: 478.13 crore
- India gross: 564.17 crore
Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.
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