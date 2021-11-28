Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been a game-changer after the dark phase of the Covid pandemic. Thanks to the huge pre-release buzz, the film performed way beyond the expectations at the box office. With amazing numbers coming in, more hopes got pinned on Akshay Kumar’s cop drama. But will it manage to fulfil them all?

From our title, many box office enthusiasts may have got an idea about what we are talking about. Akshay‘s Sooryavanshi comfortably crossed the 100 crore mark and then the 150 crore mark. With big numbers coming in, we had hopes that the film will become the first 200 crore grosser post the pandemic waves. But now, it seems that the path has become somewhat difficult.

The same thing has happened with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (Hindi). All these biggies were looking to comfortably cross the 200 crore mark in India, but it never happened. In fact, Salman’s ETT and Ranbir-Deepika’s YJHD got stuck in the nervous 190s at the box office.

Ek Tha Tiger had made 198 crores and missed the mark by an inch. YJHD too got lost in nervous 190s but the gap was much longer as it had made 190.03 crores. 2.0’s Hindi version too missed the mark as it made 188 crores. The sci-fi thriller was expected to hit the double century, but eventually got exhausted.

Coming to Sooryavanshi, the film has made 185.64 crores till day 22. The film has now slowed down and the weekday collection is going below the 1 crore mark. Now as the releases will come hitting theatres with every single week, the road to the 200 crore mark looks tough. Let’s see if it manages to get there!

What do you think, will Sooryavanshi cross the 200 crore mark at the box office?

