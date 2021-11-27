Aamir Khan is a Bollywood actor who is mainly well-known for his exquisite script choices over the years. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 1988 with the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was directed by Mansoor Khan. There are multiple superhits in his filmography including classics like Ghajini, Lagaan, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, amongst others. Not many people know that his 1996 film Raja Hindustani, did not receive a great response from the trial audience even though it was a massive hit at the box office.

For the unversed, Raja Hindustani was a romantic-drama film that hit the theatres in November 1996. The plot of the film revolves around a taxi driver who falls in love with a rich girl and ends up getting married to her against her parents’ wishes. The movie has been directed by Dharmesh Darshan and features Karisma Kapoor as the leading lady.

The team, including director Dharmesh and actor Aamir Khan, had held a special screening for a small audience before releasing the movie in the market. According to a report by India Today, the actor had previously revealed that the trial audience did not like the film. “With Raja Hindustani, we had a very bad reaction”, he said.

During the interaction, Aamir Khan also shed some light on how they decided to not make any changes to the movie despite the reactions. He said, “Dharmesh (Darshan) was like, “Oh God, we’re finished!” I told him, according to me, you shouldn’t change a single thing about the film. So it’s a science: you have to know what to take, or correct. We showed it to a hardcore Hindi heartland audience. There was a wedding happening in Dharmesh’s family, so people had come in from Punjab, Allahabad, and other places.”

