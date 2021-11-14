As expected, Sooryavanshi saw good growth on its second Saturday with 9.50 crores* coming in. On its second Friday the film had accumulated 6.83 crores so this is a good enough jump indeed. The film is seeing just the kind of weekend trending which used to be the case in the pre-pandemic era, so that’s a good sign indeed.

Otherwise that was not really the case earlier this year when films had started releasing from January to March (before the second wave struck again), as a result of which there was no real headway that could be made around films.

That’s not the case with the Akshay Kumar starrer though as the film is following the right arc and the growth today would define if the film is really heading towards a theatrical profit zone. So far, the Rohit Shetty directed film has collected 136.99 crores* and it should either cross the 150 crores mark or should come quite close to that.

Once the film reaches the 175 crores milestone, which it should eventually, it would be a profitable zone. However, there is some journey that it would need to cover in order to enter the 200 Crore Club which would help it in attaining more economical success.

As of now, it looks like a tough road since this is the only free week and from Friday on there would be a flurry of new releases every Friday. Bunty aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Antim – The Final Truth, Tadap – there is a lot that’s going to compete with Sooryavanshi. It’s going to be wait-n-watch mode indeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

