After collecting 36 lakhs on Friday, Sooryavanshi had a very good jump on Saturday, which was incidentally also its 30th day. 66 lakhs more came in and though as an absolute number this isn’t huge, the fact that there is a Friday to Saturday jump, and that too despite the film being available on Netflix, means that there is still some segment of audiences out there which wants to give it a dekko at the big screen.

The Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has now collected 192.38 crores and should comfortably go past the 193 crores mark before the close of weekend. In fact if the trajectory of growth is on the similar lines as the day before then it could well turn out to be 193.25 crores.

Rohit Shetty has done it again after a couple of huge back to back double centuries biggies like Golmaal Again and Simmba, and it is just unfortunate that he would miss out on scoring a hattrick of 200 Crore Club entrants with Sooryavanshi falling short by a mere just 2-3 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

