Tadap is staying on to be consistent at the box office with 4.12 crores more coming in on Saturday. Considering the fact that Friday was 4.05 crores and better than expected, the hold that the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer has shown is encouraging.

Advertisement

The film has collected 8.17 crores so far and with growth expected today, an opening weekend of 13 crores is on the cards. Of course in the pre-pandemic times, this could easily have equated to 20 crores worth of opening. However going by the absolute number which is out there, this is how things are and one has to take that into the stride.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala had promised a good start for Ahan Shetty in the industry and that has happened now with Tadap which has found traction and is one of those select four or five films which have at least made some sort of impression amongst the audience in 2021.

That’s good enough for Bollywood when things seemed really bleak till before the release of Sooryavanshi. A start has been made and slowly but steadily, the industry is getting back on its feat, courtesy films like Tadap.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Antim Box Office: Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan’s Film Scores 2nd Best Week 1 In 2021, Lags Behind Sooryavanshi By 91.31 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube